Election 2021: Liquor questions on ballots in Kettering, Washington Twp. precincts

FILE: The Montgomery County Board of Elections this week certified two liquor options for the Nov. 2 ballot. JIM WITMER / STAFF
FILE: The Montgomery County Board of Elections this week certified two liquor options for the Nov. 2 ballot. JIM WITMER / STAFF

Credit: File photo by JIM WITMER

By Chris Stewart
30 minutes ago

The Montgomery County Board of Elections this week certified two liquor options for the Nov. 2 ballot.

The question of Sunday sales for the Submarine House, operated by D.I.M. Restaurant Group, L.L.C. at 930 E. Dorothy Lane, will appear on the ballot for voters in Kettering Precinct 4-C.

Voters in Washington Twp. Precinct A will determine whether Sunday sales will be allowed at Geez Grill & Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave. The Washington Twp. restaurant is owned by S.A.G. Inc.

The board rejected a petition by Loose Ends Brewing Company, Ltd. located in Centerville Precinct D, because no qualified elector’s signature appeared on the actual petition nor was it clear it if the list of signatures submitted to the elections board was circulated together with the petition issue information, according to the Board of Elections.

