Election 2021: Liquor questions on ballots in Kettering, Washington Twp. precincts

The question of Sunday sales for the Submarine House, operated by D.I.M. Restaurant Group, L.L.C. at 930 E. Dorothy Lane, will appear on the ballot for voters in Kettering Precinct 4-C.

Voters in Washington Twp. Precinct A will determine whether Sunday sales will be allowed at Geez Grill & Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave. The Washington Twp. restaurant is owned by S.A.G. Inc.