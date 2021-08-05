Election 2021: What tax issues are on Montgomery County ballots in November?

Since 2017, the city hasn’t had the funds to resurface streets, a maintenance practice that’s less expensive than letting roadways deteriorate to the point they need to be reconstructed, Keaton said.

“If you start losing the base, it’s going to cost a lot more,” she said. “We want to get back on a program where we can continually maintain our streets on an annual basis.”

Riverside voters will decide whether the city’s income tax jumps a percentage to 2.5% with the additional amount split to cover police and fire services.

Voters in Germantown and Trotwood will also vote on a slew of municipal charter amendments that deal with the powers and duties of various board members, salaries and council actions.