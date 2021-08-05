Election 2021: What tax issues are on Montgomery County ballots in November?

Voters in nine Montgomery County jurisdictions will vote Nov. 2 whether to approve funds for police, fire and emergency services, along with roads and bridges and operating expenses for one municipality and a library.
Countywide, all voters will decide whether to renew the Human Services Levy, the largest revenue-generator on the ballot that will bring in more than $73 million annually to help fund safety-net programs as well as Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.
There are no school issues on November’s ballot in Montgomery County districts.
Brookville voters will again be asked to approve a streets levy twice rejected. Each time before, it was coupled with a parks levy also rejected. Council decided to put just one in front of voters in November, said City Manager Sonja Keaton.
The Brookville levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $134.75 more a year and bring in $474,447, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.
Since 2017, the city hasn’t had the funds to resurface streets, a maintenance practice that’s less expensive than letting roadways deteriorate to the point they need to be reconstructed, Keaton said.
“If you start losing the base, it’s going to cost a lot more,” she said. “We want to get back on a program where we can continually maintain our streets on an annual basis.”
Riverside voters will decide whether the city’s income tax jumps a percentage to 2.5% with the additional amount split to cover police and fire services.
Voters in Germantown and Trotwood will also vote on a slew of municipal charter amendments that deal with the powers and duties of various board members, salaries and council actions.
What Montgomery County voters will see on November ballots
|Jurisdiction
|Purpose
|Type
|Millage
|Length
|Cost/$100k home
|Increase
|Annual Revenue
|Brookville
|Streets levy
|Additional
|3.85 mills
|5 years
|$134.75
|$134.75
|$474,447
|Countywide
|Human Services Levy
|Renewal
|8.21 mills
|8 years
|$41.61
|No
|$73,287,360
|Englewood
|Fire/EMS levy
|Additional
|1.65 mills
|Continuing
|$57.75
|$57.75
|$477,329
|German Twp.
|Parks and recreation levy
|Replacement
|0.5 mill
|5 years
|$17.50
|$2.19
|$103,391
|Jackson Twp.
|Police/EMS levy
|Renewal
|1.8 mills
|5 years
|$42.75
|No
|$109,646
|Jackson Twp., North Fire District
|Fire/EMS levy
|Additional
|2.5 mills
|Continuing
|$87.50
|$87.50
|$137,894
|Oakwood
|Current expenses levy
|Renewal
|2.72 mills
|5 years
|$38.86
|No
|$468,301
|Perry Twp.
|Fire levy
|Additional
|2.5 mills
|Continuing
|$87.50
|$87.50
|$300,248
|Phillipsburg
|Streets and bridges levy
|Additional
|3 mills
|Continuing
|$105.00
|$105.00
|$22,069
|Riverside
|Police, fire/EMS
|Income tax
|Addl. 1% (2.5% total)
|Continuing
|Washington-Centerville Public Library District
|Current expenses levy
|Renewal
|3 mills
|Continuing
|$74.23
|No
|$5,167,279