Election 2021: What tax issues are on Montgomery County ballots in November?

By Chris Stewart

Voters in nine Montgomery County jurisdictions will vote Nov. 2 whether to approve funds for police, fire and emergency services, along with roads and bridges and operating expenses for one municipality and a library.

Countywide, all voters will decide whether to renew the Human Services Levy, the largest revenue-generator on the ballot that will bring in more than $73 million annually to help fund safety-net programs as well as Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

There are no school issues on November’s ballot in Montgomery County districts.

Brookville voters will again be asked to approve a streets levy twice rejected. Each time before, it was coupled with a parks levy also rejected. Council decided to put just one in front of voters in November, said City Manager Sonja Keaton.

The Brookville levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $134.75 more a year and bring in $474,447, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.

Since 2017, the city hasn’t had the funds to resurface streets, a maintenance practice that’s less expensive than letting roadways deteriorate to the point they need to be reconstructed, Keaton said.

“If you start losing the base, it’s going to cost a lot more,” she said. “We want to get back on a program where we can continually maintain our streets on an annual basis.”

Riverside voters will decide whether the city’s income tax jumps a percentage to 2.5% with the additional amount split to cover police and fire services.

Voters in Germantown and Trotwood will also vote on a slew of municipal charter amendments that deal with the powers and duties of various board members, salaries and council actions.

What Montgomery County voters will see on November ballots

JurisdictionPurposeTypeMillageLengthCost/$100k homeIncreaseAnnual Revenue
BrookvilleStreets levyAdditional3.85 mills5 years$134.75$134.75$474,447
CountywideHuman Services LevyRenewal8.21 mills8 years$41.61No$73,287,360
EnglewoodFire/EMS levyAdditional1.65 millsContinuing$57.75$57.75$477,329
German Twp.Parks and recreation levyReplacement 0.5 mill5 years$17.50$2.19$103,391
Jackson Twp.Police/EMS levyRenewal1.8 mills5 years$42.75No$109,646
Jackson Twp., North Fire DistrictFire/EMS levyAdditional2.5 millsContinuing$87.50$87.50$137,894
OakwoodCurrent expenses levyRenewal2.72 mills5 years$38.86No$468,301
Perry Twp.Fire levyAdditional2.5 millsContinuing$87.50$87.50$300,248
PhillipsburgStreets and bridges levyAdditional3 millsContinuing$105.00$105.00$22,069
RiversidePolice, fire/EMSIncome taxAddl. 1% (2.5% total)Continuing   
Washington-Centerville Public Library DistrictCurrent expenses levyRenewal3 millsContinuing$74.23No$5,167,279
Source: Montgomery County Board of Elections, Montgomery County Auditor's Office

