Election result flips: Rice edges Wortham for Montgomery County commission seat

“I am confident ... that this is the actual vote count of Montgomery County,” Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said. “This is the will of our voters. It is accurate.”

Montgomery County Commissioners are responsible for managing a $937 million budget and have appropriating authority of numerous agencies and county offices. There are more than 500,000 residents in Montgomery County.

There are several reasons why someone might vote provisional, Deputy Director Sarah Greathouse said, including a name change, a change in address or they forgot their ID. The provisional ballots were checked to make sure the voter cast a countable ballot.

A little more than 1,000 provisional ballots cast were not counted. Rezabek said the most frequent reason ballots were disqualified is that the voter was not registered to vote.

Rice has served on the commission since 2019 and was Montgomery County Treasurer before that. She said leading up to the election she ran again because she loves public service and the way Montgomery County Commissioners get to help thousands of people’s lives every day.

Wortham, a former Dayton Police officer who now works as a security equity investor and trader, said leading up to the election that he decided to run for office because he wanted to change the status quo. If elected, he said his priorities would be to eliminate bureaucratic red tape, improve business development and make the county government more effective.

Other races where results could have been impacted were the 36th district Ohio House of Representatives race between Republican Andrea White and Democrat Addison Caruso, plus a 4-mill fire and EMS tax levy in Perry Twp.

White led Caruso by 870 votes heading into Tuesday’s count and she retained the lead. White finished with 50.45% of the vote to earn another term at the Statehouse.

Meanwhile, Perry Twp.’s tax levy was passing by eight votes before Tuesday’s count, and the final results showed it passing by three votes. The results are close enough to trigger a recount, and the results of that process will be announced on Dec. 7.