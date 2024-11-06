Election results: Dodge, Lieberman lead in absentee votes for Montgomery County Commission

Judy Dodge, an incumbent and a Democrat, received 59.39% of the vote in her race for reelection to her Montgomery County commission seat. Challenger Kate Baker had 40.61%.

Lieberman was elected to the Montgomery County Commission in 2004 and is in her fifth term. Prior to then, she served on Clayton’s city council and worked at the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office as a director of real estate and later a chief deputy clerk.

McDonald joined Trotwood City Council in 2005 and was first voted mayor in 2016. She was a longtime Democrat, but she switched to the Republican Party this year. This followed the Montgomery County Democrat Party endorsing her opponent, Yvette Page, in the 2023 race for Trotwood mayor. Page, who was the city’s vice mayor, narrowly defeated McDonald.

Dodge was elected to her commission seat in 2006.

Baker was appointed to a vacancy on Huber Heights city council for Ward 3 in 2020. She was elected to the seat in 2021.

The commission is a three-person panel of leaders tasked with overseeing the administration and operation of Montgomery County, passing a $1 billion budget this year.

The commission has the power to appoint members of the local boards, committees and other commissions that make short-term and long-term decisions for communities.