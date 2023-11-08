Trotwood: Mayor race very tight; challengers well ahead in school board race

Residents in Trotwood so far are voting in support of mayoral challenger Yvette Page over incumbent Mary McDonald, but the race is nearly a dead heat according to partial, unofficial results from the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

With 12 of 18 precincts reporting, voters were favoring Page by 50.3% to 49.7% ratio.

Running for her third term as mayor of Trotwood, incumbent McDonald is facing off against Page, who is the city’s vice mayor. Both Page and McDonald are Democrats. This is round two of McDonald v. Page for Trotwood’s top seat, as the two ran against each other in 2019, with Page losing by a very slim margin.

McDonald has served on Trotwood City Council since 2005 and was first voted mayor in 2019, winning against incumbent Joyce Sutton Cameron. Page was first elected to council in 2017 against incumbent Rap Hankins, representing Trotwood’s second ward. She was appointed vice mayor in 2022.

Trotwood City Council

Trotwood voters are also voting Tuesday for candidates to fill two city council seats. Incumbents Rhonda Finley and Robert Kelley Jr. are seeking another term. Challengers for their seats are Norman Scearce – a pastor who formerly served on Trotwood’s school board – and Denise Moore, who currently serves on that school board.

With 12 of 18 precincts reporting, Moore and Finley were leading in the polls, Moore with 31% of votes and Finley having received 25%. Kelley was at 22.5% and Scearce at 21.1%.

Trotwood school board

Voters in Trotwood are also deciding two seats for Trotwood-Madison school board. Incumbent Craig Anderson is running for re-election, and challengers include Aaron Lumpkin and Dionne Simmons.

With 14 of 22 precincts reporting, Lumpkin and Simmons were far ahead, with 44% and 41.6% of votes, respectively, and Anderson receiving 14.4%.