Emergency crews respond after reported shooting in Trotwood

Emergency crews are responding after a 9-1-1 caller said that they had been shot in Trotwood.
The call came in at 4:16 a.m. from the 2500 block of Shiloh Springs Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Dispatchers said that medics on the scene reported that a security guard was injured at Taste Creative Cuisine, but it is unknown if anyone else is injured.
The guard has not been taken to the hospital at this time, dispatchers said, but multiple emergency crews are still on scene.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.