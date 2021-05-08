X

One shot, one injured in different shooting incidents late Friday in Harrison Twp., Dayton

By Daniel Susco

One person was shot and another was injured during separate shooting incidents around the same time late Friday night in Harrison Township and Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records, at 10:25 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Heikes Avenue in Harrison Twp.

Crews found a man who was shot and transported him to Miami Valley Hospital.

A little earlier, at 10:01 p.m., emergency crews also responded to the 300 block of Pierce Street in Dayton on a report of someone shooting into a house.

Records said that a woman’s hand was injured by glass after a bullet came through her window.

No other injuries were reported, and no one was shot.

We are working to learn more about these incidents and will update this story with any new information.

