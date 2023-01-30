Endangered Missing Adult Alert canceled for Montgomery County man with Alzheimer’s

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert that was issued for a Montgomery County man with Alzheimer’s Sunday has been canceled.
The alert was canceled Monday morning. It was issued Sunday evening after 78-year-old Norman Maybury hadn’t returned after leaving his North Diamond Mill Road home.
We will update this story as we learn more.
