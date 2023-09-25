Englewood council to hold public hearing for 80-home development proposal

Englewood City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 26, for a rezoning request which would facilitate construction of a new housing subdivision on a piece of vacant land just south of Interstate 70

Crescent Communities Inc. recently submitted a rezoning request and preliminary site plans for a 28-acre site, located east of Taywood Road and north of Taylorsburg Drive.

Englewood Planning Commission voted 3-1 earlier this month to recommend council approval for the project.

Around 50 residents attended the planning commission meeting, several of whom spoke in opposition to the proposal.

Residents cited potential issues, including traffic, property values, and the overall wellbeing of the community, should the project move forward.

“I think this will have a negative impact on our way of life and our property values,” said Janice Krochmal, who lives near the proposed site. “Part of your job is to make sure that a change in zoning does not negatively impact a resident there.”

According to a representative of the project’s selected builder, Ryan Homes, the price point of the proposed homes will vary, beginning in the lower $300,000 range.

Planning commission in August had recommended council not approve a previous set of plans for the vacant site submitted by Crescent Communities. The developer then withdrew the application prior to consideration by council and submitted new plans that were subsequently recommended for approval on Sept. 7.

Development Director Bill Singer said city officials were initially concerned about lot sizes outlined in the first set of plans, and how these proposed new homes would abut an existing residential subdivision.

Modified plans show increased lot sizes and a decrease in the number of single-family homes, now expected to total around 80. This change, however, failed to quell the concerns of many residents who have been vocal in their opposition.