dayton-daily-news logo
X

Englewood first responders part of team in Florida to help with Hurricane Ian efforts

Credit: Submitted

Credit: Submitted

Local News
By
23 minutes ago

Ahead of category 4 Hurricane Ian the Butler County Emergency Management Agency deployed a team of 14 people to help coordinate rescue missions to help Floridians during this monster storm.

EMA Director Matt Haverkos said a team of emergency responders from his agency and police and fire departments from Englewood, Hamilton, Monroe, Oxford and Liberty, Oxford, Ross, Wayne and West Chester townships left Wednesday and will be based at the Orange County Convention Center today.

The team will then be directed to where the state wants them to help stage rescue efforts south of Tampa.

ExplorePHOTOS: Hurricane Ian is almost a Category 5 hurricane

“They’ll go there and work coordinating all the resources that are coming in and assigning missions from there,” Haverkos said. “This is actually our bread and butter, we normally would do either state emergency operation center missions or county EOC missions or this. Which is basically coordinating all the teams and trucks and people.”

Haverkos said the mission is for 16 days and the state of Florida will reimburse them for their time and expenses. The Butler County EMA is routinely deployed to massive emergencies like this nationwide.

In Other News
1
WATCH LIVE: What you need to know as Hurricane Ian hits Florida
2
Illegal street racing in Dayton and city actions to stop it: Your...
3
Who was Oscar Boonshoft? Meet the namesake behind the Boonshoft Museum...
4
NEW DETAILS: U.S. Senior Women’s Open in Kettering scores for Dayton...
5
JUST IN: After 55 years, Dayton marketing firm plans move to new...

About the Author

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top