Englewood Kroger hosting celebration as $2.5M renovation is complete

ENGLEWOOD — Renovations were recently completed at the Englewood Kroger Marketplace, and a grand reopening will be held this weekend at the store, located at 885 Union Blvd.
The first 300 customers to arrive at 7 a.m. Friday will receive a $10 Kroger gift card, and a ribbon-cutting event will take place at 8 a.m., according to Kroger officials.
The remodeling expanded the store’s frozen food and produce departments, created new deli service offerings and redesigned the pharmacy counter, among other things. The total cost of the renovation was $2.5 million.
“We want to thank our customers for being patient with us through this transition,” said store manager Meaghen Sorrell. “My team and I are excited about the updates and the fresh look of our store. We think the Englewood community is going to love what we have done.”
Festivities will continue throughout the weekend. The Northmont High School Band will perform Friday and will receive a $1,000 gift card to support band expenses. There will be promotional giveaways Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning, and a Cincinnati Circus member will perform all three days from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
