Enlisted leaders: Members forced out of service due to vaccine refusal have a path for return

“I talk to many of these individuals back home. In Jacksonville, Northeast Florida, we have a very large military population,” Rutherford said. “One of the things I keep hearing is they want to come back.”

He added, “I understand if they want to come back, there’s going to be a process.”

The Air Force will reverse disciplinary or “adverse” actions taken against members who had requested an exemption from the mandate to get the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons, the service said Friday.

All military services have until March 17 to rescind their COVID-19 vaccination policies, according to a Pentagon memo released last week.

The Air Force will remove “adverse information” from records of service members who sought an exemption on religious, administrative, or medical grounds and who had those actions taken against them “solely due to their refusal to take the vaccine,” the service said.

Service members do not need to initiate any actions for their records to be updated, the Air Force said Friday.