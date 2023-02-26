Air Force reverses ‘adverse actions’ against those who sought vaccine exemption for religious reasons

Examples of adverse actions include letters of admonishment, counseling or reprimand, and records of individual counseling; nonjudicial punishments issued solely for vaccine refusal; and referral performance reports issued solely for vaccine refusal.

Promotion records will be also be corrected, the Air Force said. In addition, current involuntary discharge proceedings will be terminated.

The Department of Defense in January formally rescinded its mandate requiring members of the military to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the fiscal year 2023 defense budget required the rescission.

The move was a marked change from previous policy. In September 2021, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall required all active-duty personnel to get the vaccine by Nov. 2, 2021, with Reserve and National Guard members required to get the vaccine by Dec. 2 that year.

The vaccine mandate is the subject of a federal lawsuit in which dozens of airmen who serve or have served at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — among others — allege that the Air Force refused to grant exemptions from the mandate for reasons of religious belief.

In an order last year for the “Hunter Doster, et al. v. Hon Frank Kendall, et al.” lawsuit, the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s order denying the federal government’s appeal to require a class of Air Force members to get the vaccines.

Doster is a first lieutenant working at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson.

Questions were sent Sunday to an attorney for the plaintiffs in that lawsuit.