Environmental crew cleaning up local lake following dump truck crash

Deputies said one driver was trapped and had to be extricated by Deerfield Twp. firefighters, while two others were taken to area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. The dump truck driver, Joshua Peabody, 36, of Hillsboro, was not injured in the crash and will be cited for traffic infractions, said Sgt. Jack Simpson.

The Greater Cincinnati HazMat team and an environmental cleanup team was called out as the dump truck was leaking diesel fuel and oil into Simpson Creek and into Landen Lake. Buoys and booms to trap and contain the fuel and oil were set up under a pedestrian bridge to entrap the materials and other areas in the lake.

Combined Shape Caption An environmental cleanup team set up several buoys and booms to capture and contain any diesel fuel or oil that might have gotten into Landen Lake from a dump truck crash Friday afternoon on Columbia Road in Deerfield Twp. ED RICHTER/STAFF Combined Shape Caption An environmental cleanup team set up several buoys and booms to capture and contain any diesel fuel or oil that might have gotten into Landen Lake from a dump truck crash Friday afternoon on Columbia Road in Deerfield Twp. ED RICHTER/STAFF

Deputies said the Landen Lake property management company requested residents not to take their boats into the lake until the cleanup is completed.

Warren County Communications Center said Columbia Road remains closed and there are no timeframes for the reopening of the road or how long the environmental cleanup will be completed.