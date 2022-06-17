One flown, two driven to hospital after rollover crash in Piqua

Witnesses to the crash, including an off-duty Springfield firefighter, helped two of three people out of the SUV, though the third person had to be extracted by emergency crews, Grove said.

Medics took the first two people to the hospital by ambulance, while the third was flown to the hospital by CareFlight. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Nobody was injured in the pickup truck.

The road was reopened at 4:41 p.m., the deputy chief said.

Piqua emergency crews were assisted at the scene by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.