One flown, two driven to hospital after rollover crash in Piqua

One person was flown and two were driven to the hospital after a rollover crash this afternoon in Piqua.
According to Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove, emergency crews were called to the intersection of U.S. 36 and Robert M. Davis Parkway at 2:31 p.m.
Crews found a pickup truck of the road in a corn field and an SUV flipped on its top on the other side of the road.
After preliminary investigation, Grove said that they believe the SUV and pickup truck were both driving eastbound into town on U.S. 36 when the SUV went over into the berm on the right side of the road, then came back into the eastbound lanes, where it and the pickup crashed into each other.
Grove said that it is still unclear what led up to the collision, but the SUV flipped over and came to rest on the north side of U.S. 36, while the truck went off the south side into a corn field.
Witnesses to the crash, including an off-duty Springfield firefighter, helped two of three people out of the SUV, though the third person had to be extracted by emergency crews, Grove said.
Medics took the first two people to the hospital by ambulance, while the third was flown to the hospital by CareFlight. The extent of their injuries is not known.
Nobody was injured in the pickup truck.
The road was reopened at 4:41 p.m., the deputy chief said.
Piqua emergency crews were assisted at the scene by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
About the Author