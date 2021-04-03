Environmental justice academy comes to Dayton

Martin pointed to the news Hope Center for Families being built in Northwest Dayton by Omega Baptist Church as an example of the kind of neighborhood redevelopment projects graduates might work on.

Environmental justice is the fair treatment and involvement of all people in the development and implementation of environmental policies, according to the EPA website.

“(Environmental justice is) geared toward making sure that disadvantaged communities — that could be Native American, that could be African American, that could be any group that has been historically disadvantaged — bear no additional harm than the general public (from) any infrastructure project that might be developed,” Martin said.

In a press release, Cheryl Newton, acting Region 5 administrator for the EPA said, “one of EPA’s highest priorities is working with overburdened communities to address environmental injustice. This partnership with MVRPC is a great opportunity for us to join Dayton-area community leaders in this effort.”