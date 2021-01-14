EPA awards $73M to Dayton for water infrastructure improvements

After the major 2019 water main break and contaminants found in area groundwater, the Dayton Daily News Path Forward project spent much of 2020 digging into solutions to concerns about the safety and sustainability of drinking water.

In July, we revealed that Dayton loses billions of gallons of treated water every year to costly water leaks and examined how aging infrastructure causes water loss and what Ohio and Dayton are doing about it.

In November, the newspaper talked to health officials about a PFAS contamination at Aullwood Farm, and why private well owners nearby are being urged to test their water for the contaminants.

Throughout the year, our reporting has kept tabs on steps the city of Dayton is taking to monitor and respond to these issues.

The Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act of 2014 is a federal loan and guarantee program administered by the EPA. Its goal is to accelerate investment in the nation’s water infrastructure by providing long-term, low-cost supplemental credit assistance for regionally and nationally significant projects, the release stated.