Esther Price and The Pine Club collaborate for ‘After Dinner Sweet’

“These chocolates are perfect for an after-dinner indulgence, a gift to loved ones or co-workers, or an occasion calling for a uniquely Dayton luxury,” a press release from the businesses said.

The boxes will be sold at The Pine Club, located at 1926 Brown St. in Dayton, or on the restaurant’s website. The website describes the box as “a taste of Dayton to share with out-of-town guests.”

Since 1947, The Pine Club has been serving mouth-watering filets garnished with onion rings and a classic side of stewed tomatoes.

The iconic steakhouse is known for its long-standing traditions including no reservations (not even for the President of the United States), no credit cards (cash, personal check or house account only) and no desserts.

The “After Dinner Sweet” is available in standalone boxes or as an add-on to a Pine Club steaks order, while supplies last during the holiday season. Four boxes of chocolates are $99.95 or an add-on box is $19.95

For more information, visit thepineclub.com/esther-price-after-dinner-sweets.