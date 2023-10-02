Ex-Tipp City cop gets probation for tackling woman at party, slapping her butt

TROY — A former Tipp City police officer accused of tackling a female to the floor and slapping her on the buttocks during a party pleaded guilty Monday to misdemeanor attempted assault, while other charges were dismissed.

After the plea, Todd Daley, 34, of West Milton was sentenced to complete up to two years of probation, pay a $375 fine, undergo an alcohol evaluation and any recommended treatment, undergo anger management counseling and to have no contact with the woman.

Daley made the plea in Miami County Municipal Court where a jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday. The charges involved an August 2022 party that Daley attended while off duty. He originally was charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor of sexual imposition.

Judge Thomas Hanna, a retired Kettering Municipal Court judge appointed to hear the case, accepted the plea and heard comments from Daley, the victim and lawyers before ordering the sentence.

Daley said he “sincerely apologized” to the victim and “to anyone who was affected directly or indirectly in this.”

The victim said she waited nearly three months before reporting what happened, initially blaming herself and having concerns if the allegations would be investigated because of Daley’s job with the city. The investigation was done by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

“Todd and I know what happened that night,” she said, adding she forgives him for how she was treated. She said she asked a couple of things of Daley including to “get your act together.”

Daley was terminated from the police job in February. A grievance filed following that action remains pending. He joined the department in December 2017 and was named the department’s Officer of the Year for 2018.

In 2019, he was suspended without pay for 160 hours after he was convicted of an amended charge of willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property in Miami County Municipal Court. He initially was charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence following a stop by Piqua police.