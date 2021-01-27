Exchange delivers everyday savings for military shoppers

5 cents off every gallon fuel at Exchange fuel locations;

10% off Exchange restaurant purchases;

Free shipping on ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com;

2% rewards points on purchases. Shoppers receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points;

0% interest military clothing plan.

MILITARY STAR offers budgeting tools such as the Pay Your Way Plans, which offer fixed monthly payments at reduced interest. A reduced-interest policy is also available for all eligible deployed service members. The card never charges any annual, late or over-limit fees and offers the same low APR for all cardholders. New cardholders receive 10% off their first-day purchases, and the card is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries.

Online shoppers, including all honorably discharged veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to tax-free shop on ShopMyExchange.com, receive the same military-exclusive prices found in stores. All online orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.

When shoppers purchase from the Exchange, they’re not just saving – they’re giving. A 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through financial support of quality-of-life programs such as child, youth and school services; Armed Forces Recreation Centers and more. In the last 10 years, Exchange shoppers have generated $2.2 billion for these programs.

Besides savings, the Exchange brings peace of mind as well. The Exchange delivers safe, sanitized, secure shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shoppers can use the Exchange’s buy online, pick up in store service or curbside pickup for minimal contact or contactless options.