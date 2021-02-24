Exchange intensifying focus on American-made products

“The Exchange goes where our military goes, in all 50 states and more than 30 countries,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “The Vendor Submission Campaign is terrific opportunity to bring a much-appreciated ‘Made in America’ taste of home to service members and their families.”

Vendors interested in submitting American-made products to the Exchange for consideration are encouraged to visit https://www.rangeme.com/aafesamericanmade2021 to create a free company and product profile.