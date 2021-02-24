X

Exchange intensifying focus on American-made products

Through March 5, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service's first Vendor Submission Campaign is seeking vendors with American-made camping products, sporting goods and linens. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/SENIOR AIRMAN EMILY RUPERT
Army & Air Force Exchange Service | 1 hour ago
By Army & Air Force Exchange Service Public Affairs

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is escalating its efforts to recruit businesses with American-made products. Through March 5, the Exchange’s first Vendor Submission Campaign is seeking vendors with American-made camping products, sporting goods and linens.

“The Exchange goes where our military goes, in all 50 states and more than 30 countries,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted adviser. “The Vendor Submission Campaign is terrific opportunity to bring a much-appreciated ‘Made in America’ taste of home to service members and their families.”

Vendors interested in submitting American-made products to the Exchange for consideration are encouraged to visit https://www.rangeme.com/aafesamericanmade2021 to create a free company and product profile.

