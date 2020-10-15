Exchange spreads good cheer with fee-free layaway

Soldiers and Airmen can get a head start on holiday shopping with help from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s fee-free layaway.
Through Dec. 24, the Exchange will waive its $3 service fee for items priced at $25 or more. Toys, bikes, clothing and more are eligible. This year, select computers, laptops and tablets are eligible for layaway if they are purchased to Dec. 13.
Veterans with service-connected disabilities can use fee-free layaway, too, as they mark their first holiday shopping season with the expanded shopping privilege.
“The holiday season is a time of great joy, and the Exchange’s fee-free layaway is a terrific budgeting tool for Airmen, Soldiers and military families,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Layaway also is a great way to keep those gifts hidden from prying eyes.”
Layaways require a $15 deposit toward the purchase price and items must be picked up by Dec. 24 or Dec. 13 for computers or tablets.
Exchange named Top 50 employer for Latinas
LATINA Style magazine has named the Army & Air Force Exchange Service one of the 50 best companies for Latinas to work for the 13th year in a row, a reflection of the commitment to diversity and inclusion at the Department of Defense’s largest retailer.
The LATINA Style 50 Report focuses on promotions, recruitment and retention for Latinas; the number of Latina employees at the company; and Veteran and military personnel programs. The report recognizes companies who find diversity and inclusion essential to their success.
Latinas make up 12% of the Exchange’s workforce.
“The Exchange champions the diversity of its workforce and values inclusiveness,” said President and Chief Merchandising Officer Ana Middleton, the Exchange’s highest-ranking Latina woman. “Our nation’s military is made up of service members from all backgrounds, and having a diverse team ready to serve Soldiers, Airmen and their families is critical to the relevancy of the Exchange benefit.”
The Exchange is committed to a corporate culture where all ages, races, colors, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, abilities and backgrounds are treated with dignity and respect. Candidates, including veterans and military spouses, are encouraged to seek career opportunities at www.ApplyMyExchange.com.
The Exchange will be recognized during the LATINA Style 50 Awards Ceremony & Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., Feb. 18.