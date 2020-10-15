Exchange spreads good cheer with fee-free layaway

Exchange named Top 50 employer for Latinas

LATINA Style magazine has named the Army & Air Force Exchange Service one of the 50 best companies for Latinas to work for the 13th year in a row, a reflection of the commitment to diversity and inclusion at the Department of Defense’s largest retailer.

The LATINA Style 50 Report focuses on promotions, recruitment and retention for Latinas; the number of Latina employees at the company; and Veteran and military personnel programs. The report recognizes companies who find diversity and inclusion essential to their success.

Latinas make up 12% of the Exchange’s workforce.

“The Exchange champions the diversity of its workforce and values inclusiveness,” said President and Chief Merchandising Officer Ana Middleton, the Exchange’s highest-ranking Latina woman. “Our nation’s military is made up of service members from all backgrounds, and having a diverse team ready to serve Soldiers, Airmen and their families is critical to the relevancy of the Exchange benefit.”

The Exchange is committed to a corporate culture where all ages, races, colors, ethnicities, religions, sexual orientations, abilities and backgrounds are treated with dignity and respect. Candidates, including veterans and military spouses, are encouraged to seek career opportunities at www.ApplyMyExchange.com.

The Exchange will be recognized during the LATINA Style 50 Awards Ceremony & Diversity Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., Feb. 18.