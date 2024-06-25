F-16 team from Air Show doing flyover at Air Force museum this afternoon

“This year, our entire mission is to not only inspire people to serve their community,” Air Force Captain Taylor Hiester said, “but also to honor everybody that has served in the orbit of the F-16 for the last 50 years, whether engineers, maintainers, pilots and all the people who have served in the military and supported the airplane.”

Hiester, who’s call sign is ‘FEMA,’ said the Viper team travels the world to do about 25 shows in a year. Last weekend they were in Peru, and next weekend, they’re in Canada.

Senior Airman Grayson Reams, who is the environmental and electrical specialist on Hiester’s team, noted that “Everyone in their craft is the best of the best.”

The F-16 flyover will happen at 2:25 p.m. at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Riverside.

“So if you didn’t have a chance to see it at the Air Show, it’s going to be really special to see it over the National Museum of the Air Force, which is unlike any other museum in the world,” Hiester said.