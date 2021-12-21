FAA proposes $167K fine against Dayton International Airport

The FAA proposed a $167,343 civil penalty against Dayton for “allegedly allowing seven flights to arrive and depart on Feb. 13, 2020, while (James) M. Cox International Airport did not have adequate aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles in service,” the FAA said in a statement Monday.

The FAA further alleges the airport did not notify the FAA or air carriers of this vehicle shortage as required by the Airport Certification Manual, the government also said.