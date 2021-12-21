Hamburger icon
FAA proposes $167K fine against Dayton International Airport

Firefighters with the Dayton International Airport Fire Department look on as their crash truck sprays down a live training fire Oct. 5 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assisted the DIA Fire Department in refresher training required for Federal Aviation Administration certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
Firefighters with the Dayton International Airport Fire Department look on as their crash truck sprays down a live training fire Oct. 5 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The 788th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department assisted the DIA Fire Department in refresher training required for Federal Aviation Administration certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

By Thomas Gnau
1 hour ago
Airport ‘did not have adequate aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles in service,’ FAA says

The city of Dayton faces a potential hefty fine for what the Federal Aviation Administration says has been a failure to have adequate rescue and firefighting vehicles ready for service.

The FAA proposed a $167,343 civil penalty against Dayton for “allegedly allowing seven flights to arrive and depart on Feb. 13, 2020, while (James) M. Cox International Airport did not have adequate aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicles in service,” the FAA said in a statement Monday.

The FAA further alleges the airport did not notify the FAA or air carriers of this vehicle shortage as required by the Airport Certification Manual, the government also said.

Dayton has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the agency’s enforcement letter.

A message seeking comment was sent to three Dayton government officials Tuesday.

