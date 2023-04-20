Fairborn coffee retailer celebrates National Cold Brew Day

Fifty5 Rivers Cold Brew in Fairborn is offering 8-ounce pours of their signature coffee blends for National Cold Brew Day, as well as double rewards points. The cold brew retailer, located at 644 North Broad Street, offers cold brew coffee in to-go pouches, as well as cold brew coffee bean blends, tea pouches and kits for home brewing.

The company debuted its first “coffee food truck,” the BARge, last year, bringing cold-brew coffees served as-is, nitro, and as lattes, as well as Riverade, and River Chilled Tea, to festivals, fairs, block parties, and other events.