Fairborn defense contractor wins $233M in contract boosting NASA

A joint venture that includes a Fairborn defense contractor is supporting a core area of NASA’s work in Ohio.
A joint venture between Banner Quality Management, Inc. and Fairborn’s Peerless Technologies Corp. has won the largest award in its history, a five-year, $233 million effort to support information technology, cybersecurity, communications and program management for NASA’s Glenn Research Center and associated facilities.
“It’s an honor to be able to support the cutting-edge research and development at GRC (Glenn Research Center),” Gail Hall, managing partner of the BQMI-Peerless Joint Venture, said in a recent announcement. “Both companies have a long history of supporting NASA’s IT efforts and we look forward to doing our part to support the agency’s goals.”
The new contract, Professional, Administrative, Computational and Engineering services (PACE V), centers on the support, evolution, and refinement of Glenn Research Center’s IT infrastructure, the release noted.
While PACE V work is conducted at Glenn Research, near Cleveland, and the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, the BQMI-Peerless JV will also collaborate with other NASA centers to help expand and develop agency-wide capabilities and technologies.
Along with IT and cybersecurity support, the Ohio-based BQMI-Peerless JV will help NASA expand its capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, cloud services and more.
Founded in 2000, Peerless’ roster of customers include NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center; the F-22 Program Office; the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research program, the F-35 Joint Program Office, and other federal agencies.