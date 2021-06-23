Fairborn defense contractor wins $233M in contract boosting NASA

A joint venture between Banner Quality Management, Inc. and Fairborn’s Peerless Technologies Corp. has won the largest award in its history, a five-year, $233 million effort to support information technology, cybersecurity, communications and program management for NASA’s Glenn Research Center and associated facilities.

“It’s an honor to be able to support the cutting-edge research and development at GRC (Glenn Research Center),” Gail Hall, managing partner of the BQMI-Peerless Joint Venture, said in a recent announcement. “Both companies have a long history of supporting NASA’s IT efforts and we look forward to doing our part to support the agency’s goals.”