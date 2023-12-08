Fairborn high school closed Friday due to illness; weekend activities canceled

None of the other school buildings in the Fairborn district were closed Friday and no other districts reported closing school buildings.

Fairborn Superintendent Gene Lolli said the illnesses that caused the shutdown were mostly flu-like symptoms and a few cases of COVID-19.

Lolli said about 330 students were absent or went home sick throughout the day Thursday at the high school and 22 staff members were out sick.

“With the high number of illness between staff and students, and communicating with the Greene County Health Department, I felt it best to shut school down on Friday and to cancel all extra-curricular activities,” Lolli said. “Hopefully, we can use the three-day weekend for this to run its course and return to normal schedule on Monday.”

Lolli said no other closures at other schools or on other days were planned as of Friday.

Pam Gayheart, the district’s spokeswoman, said the district won’t need to make up the day, as they are safely over the state’s required number of hours of instruction.

Winter break for the district begins on Dec. 20.