Fairborn Intermediate principal faces fear of skydiving to recognize students’ fundraising effort

Fairborn Intermediate Principal Tammy Gendrau has had several unique experiences over the years as rewards for her students’ fundraising.
She’s been pied in the face and covered in slime, but she wanted to try something different this year after students raised $25,000 for the Fairborn PTO.
“I’m thinking, ‘What could I do?’” she said, adding that she scoured the internet for fresh ideas. “Why not jump out of a plane?”
As part of the annual fundraiser, Fairborn Intermediate students sell raffle tickets to raise money for student field trips. The money may also go towards supplies and classroom-specific activities. Community members and local businesses donate raffle prizes, and kids who sell the greatest number of tickets get additional prizes.
The students met their fundraising goal of $25,000, and Gendreau made arrangements with Skydive Greene County in Xenia, funding the experience herself.
The kicker: Gendreau is afraid of heights.
“The kids were saying, ‘You’ll be a chicken,’” she said. “I’m scared to death of heights. But I wanted to show the kids that even though you’re scared of something, you can go outside your box and give something new a try.”
Gendreau said she wasn’t too nervous about the experience until the door of the plane opened.
“It’s like a little sardine can,” she said.
The experience was professionally recorded and shared with students during announcements.
“The one thing I liked the best was seeing the kids and parents out there,” she said. “It was a little scary, but the place did a really good job of keeping everyone at ease.”
