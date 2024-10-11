Fairborn Intermediate principal faces fear of skydiving to recognize students’ fundraising effort

“I’m thinking, ‘What could I do?’” she said, adding that she scoured the internet for fresh ideas. “Why not jump out of a plane?”

As part of the annual fundraiser, Fairborn Intermediate students sell raffle tickets to raise money for student field trips. The money may also go towards supplies and classroom-specific activities. Community members and local businesses donate raffle prizes, and kids who sell the greatest number of tickets get additional prizes.

The students met their fundraising goal of $25,000, and Gendreau made arrangements with Skydive Greene County in Xenia, funding the experience herself.

The kicker: Gendreau is afraid of heights.

“The kids were saying, ‘You’ll be a chicken,’” she said. “I’m scared to death of heights. But I wanted to show the kids that even though you’re scared of something, you can go outside your box and give something new a try.”

Gendreau said she wasn’t too nervous about the experience until the door of the plane opened.

“It’s like a little sardine can,” she said.

The experience was professionally recorded and shared with students during announcements.

“The one thing I liked the best was seeing the kids and parents out there,” she said. “It was a little scary, but the place did a really good job of keeping everyone at ease.”