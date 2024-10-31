Fairborn man indicted in 4-vehicle OVI crash in Vandalia

The crash happened at 11:10 a.m. Aug. 5, 2023, and seriously injured a 45-year-old Vandalia man, who was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to a Vandalia Division of Police crash report.

Ross was driving a 2018 Dodge Charger north in the 8300 block of South Brown School Road when he attempted to pass a 2014 Honda CR-V and struck a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck head-on going in the opposite direction, the report stated.

Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction Credit: Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction

The Dodge Charger continued north and side-swiped the Honda driven by a 53-year-old Vandalia man and then hit a 2018 Ford Focus driven by a 25-year-old West Milton man traveling behind the pickup, the crash report stated.

Ross is incarcerated in the Noble Correctional Institution in Caldwell for a drug-related conviction in Greene County Common Pleas Court. He began serving a 3- to 4½-year prison sentence in September, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction website.