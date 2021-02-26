Fairborn man sentenced to 6 months in prison in child porn case

A Fairborn man was sentenced to six months in prison and is required to register as a Tier I sex offender in connection to a child porn investigation, according to a Greene County Common Pleas clerk.
Douglas Ray, 38, pleaded guilty to three counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person on Dec. 10, according to court records.
As a Tier 1 sex offender, he will be required to register his address every year for 15 years.
The charges stemmed from a police search of Ray’s car where officers recovered “numerous electronic devices,” according to police records. A forensic exam of those devices resulted in six counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person being filed against Ray.
Ray was previously accused of trying to lure girls near Baker Middle School in 2018. He was charged with attempted abduction, but the case the dropped in 2019, according to court records.