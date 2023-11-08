Fairborn mayor, school board and city council races tight early

Voters in Fairborn are favoring Kevin Knepp over Dan Kirkpatrick as the city’s next mayor while challengers hold early leads for three seats on school board and incumbents have an edge for a trio of city council spots.

Knepp has 50.6% of the vote in the mayor’s race while Stephanie Webb has 21.1% among six board of education candidates and Tana Stanton has 24.8%, leading five candidates for council positions, according to partial, unofficial voting results from the Greene County Board of Elections.

The board of elections shows only absentee ballots reporting.

Knepp, the deputy mayor, said the city’s plans for economic development must be put into motion, adding that public and private partnerships — like that between Fairborn and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — have become increasingly important “to mitigate market vulnerability.”

Kirkpatrick said safety and security within the city could be improved by ensuring police and fire departments have adequate staff, training and equipment to perform their duties.

The winner will succeed Paul Keller.

For school board, Webb has a slight edge over fellow challenger Susan Hieber (19.5%) and incumbent Jerry Browning (18.1%).

For city council, Stanton is followed by incumbent Clinton Allen (24.3%) and challenger Sylvia Chess (21.5%).