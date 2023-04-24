X

Fairborn names acting police chief, search to fill job continues

An acting Fairborn police chief has been named as the search continues for a for a permanent replacement for Terry Bennington, who started his retirement Friday.

Capt. Ben Roman, a 19-year veteran with the Fairborn Police Department, has been named to fill the temporarily fill the position, City Manager Rob Anderson said.

“I look forward to the opportunity to lead the police department,” he said in an email. “I am committed to the police department providing excellent service to the citizens of Fairborn during this time.”

Roman, 42, has been a patrol officer, detective, sergeant and captain in Fairborn. He was promoted from sergeant to captain in December 2020, several months after Bennington — who stepped down after more than 34 years with the department — was named chief, according to Fairborn records.

He had previously earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania in 2003.

Roman also graduated in 2017 from the Public Safety Leadership Academy at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy, which included courses on law enforcement leadership and ethics, public management, budget and organizational behavior.

Meanwhile, Fairborn received 21 applications — including Roman’s — for the position. They are being reviewed by the city’s human resources department and interviews will start soon, Anderson said.

Fairborn is the second most populated city in Greene County and home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University.

The chief’s will include an annually salary ranging from $95,576 to $135,116, the job posting stated.

The police department includes three captains, seven sergeants, seven detectives, three school resource/DARE officers and 29 patrol officers, records show.

The position also oversees a 911 communications center that has an authorized strength of 13, dispatching for police, fire and EMS.

