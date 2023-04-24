Fairborn names acting police chief, search to fill job continues

Roman also graduated in 2017 from the Public Safety Leadership Academy at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy, which included courses on law enforcement leadership and ethics, public management, budget and organizational behavior.

Meanwhile, Fairborn received 21 applications — including Roman’s — for the position. They are being reviewed by the city’s human resources department and interviews will start soon, Anderson said.

Fairborn is the second most populated city in Greene County and home to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Wright State University.

The chief’s will include an annually salary ranging from $95,576 to $135,116, the job posting stated.

The police department includes three captains, seven sergeants, seven detectives, three school resource/DARE officers and 29 patrol officers, records show.

The position also oversees a 911 communications center that has an authorized strength of 13, dispatching for police, fire and EMS.