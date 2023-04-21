JUST IN: Live music business listed as a defendant in court case closes in Riverside

A live music venue in Riverside has shutdown, apparently stemming from a court order.
A notice at Oddbody’s Music Room, 5418 Burkhardt Road, indicates it has been closed by the owner and the Montgomery County Municipal Court.
A filing dated Friday in a case listing Oddbody’s as a defendant states a “writ served by baliff to residence with move out date 4/27/2023 @ 8:00 AM,” according to the municipal court’s website.
The Dayton Daily News has filed a public records request for that and other documents associated with the case.
A property manager whose name is listed on the notice at Oddbody’s confirmed the business has shutdown, but declined to comment further.
Oddbody’s is owned by Impala Capital LLC, according the notice at the business. The registration for Impala filed in Ohio lists Mike Zhang of California as its contact.
Zhang declined to comment on Oddbody’s status, citing “an ongoing process.”
The city of Riverside opposed a renewal of a liquor permit for Oddbody’s in 2020. Riverside city council members said at that time they were concerned with complaints the city has received about the bar.
This news organization has requested complaints filed by the city involving Oddbody’s address.
