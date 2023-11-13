NEW DETAILS: Ohio developer targets Fairborn for 160-unit apartment plan

An Ohio developer seeking to expand its reach in the Dayton market wants to build 160 apartments on about vacant 30 acres near Beaver Valley Road and Interstate 675 in Fairborn.

Redwood of suburban Cleveland has plans for — or apartments in — Centerville Dayton, Riverside, Sugarcreek Twp., Vandalia and is seeking to build more housing in Fairborn.

Redwood executive Greg Thurman has indicated the location north of I-675, east of Beaver Valley and west of Park Hills Drive would be a continuation of Redwood developments that exist on Commerce Center Drive, city records show.

The proposal set to be heard Tuesday by the Fairborn Planning Board the subdivision would have four private streets that would house 25 single-story, two-bedroom buildings with attached garages and uncovered porches.

The rental price range would be $1,800 to $2,400 and access to the units would be available from Beaver Valley, city documents show. The buildings would include brick/stone vineers and vinyl siding, according to Fairborn records.