Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater

1 hour ago

The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding.

Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.

The city has earmarked $500,000 in ARPA money for the theater project by the 501c3 nonprofit group. As part of the agreement passed Monday night, the funds will be used for:

•Replacing the building’s roof and gutter system.

•Compensating a handful of businesses and organizations involved in the project.

They include Common Bond Consulting for applying for state and federal historic tax credits and four business contractors for work such as plumbing, consulting and design services, Fairborn records show.

In June, the city approved several projects to be the recipient of ARPA funds. Other major ones include:

•Former Fire Station #1 renovation, $2 million

•Stormwater projects, $1 million

•Economic development, $500,000

•Nonprofits/small businesses, $500,000

•Memorial Park construction, $500,000

•Community Park parking lot repair, $400,000

•Downtown façade upgrades, $300,000

•Main Street/Central Avenue, $250,000.

