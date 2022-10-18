Funeral set for former l’Auberge owner, longtime Dayton-area restaurateur

A Mass of Christian Burial for Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge for decades, is scheduled for Oct. 25, according to Larry Glickler of Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Services for the Centerville resident will be at 2 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Drive in Dayton, Glickler said. A burial will follow immediately after at Calvary, he said.