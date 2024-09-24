Fairborn Phoenix opens bar as part of latest round of upgrades to historic theater

“The bar is open, but we are showcasing art as well. We have visual artists come in with their projectors, and stuff on the wall,” he said. “That’s sort of the idea. Yes, it’s a bar but every time you come in, you’re donating to the theater.”

The Phoenix’s fall season of events is in full swing, this weekend hosting a comedy night headlined by local rising stand-up star Leyla Ingalls.

“We’re happy to have her and show some love to local artists,” Terrell said. “That’s what we want to do at the Phoenix, is find that local talent and give them a place where they can do their thing.”

The Phoenix will also host a Vampire Ball on Oct. 5, which is a charity fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Upwards of 700 people dressed as vampires and other spooky characters will descend on the Phoenix for an evening of music, food and performance art.

“It’s going to be our largest show yet,” Terrell said.

Additionally, October events feature a children’s magic show from Oct. 17 to the 19th, Halloween movies throughout the month, and the Dead City Film Festival on Nov. 2. Tickets for the film fest will be $10, and include a punk rock show afterward.

2024 has been the “scariest year in business” for the Phoenix, said owner Jordan Terrell.

“For the longest time we were like, ‘We need to reopen the theater.’ Now we’re reopen,” Terrell said. “Right now we definitely have the coolest venue in the area, and we’re just waiting for it to catch on.”