Fairborn police warn: Poorly written letter not from us

If you get a letter (or any other correspondence) from ANY questionable source

1. Do NOT respond

2. If you choose to ignore #1 … Do NOT send any information including personal or financial info.

3. If you chose to ignore #s 1 & 2, Do NOT send ANY money or purchase any gift cards to send.

4. If you choose to ignore #s 1, 2, & 3 … we are out of ideas to keep you and your money safe.

5. Do not hesitate to call 937-754-3000 to verify the authenticity of any correspondence from Fairborn PD.