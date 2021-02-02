Fairborn police warn: Poorly written letter not from us

The Fairborn Police Department issued a warning about a letter that appeared to be on department letterhead regarding a purported Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes win.
Fairborn police posted the letter on social media. It was barely coherent with numerous spelling and grammatical errors. It also referred to Chief Terry Bennington as a detective.
The Fairborn Police Department would like to remind everyone in our community that we will never send you a letter...Posted by Fairborn Police Department on Monday, February 1, 2021
Police used the letter as a reminder that the department will never send letters asking for money, gift cards or to exchange any property.
Tips to avoid a scam:
If you get a letter (or any other correspondence) from ANY questionable source
1. Do NOT respond
2. If you choose to ignore #1 … Do NOT send any information including personal or financial info.
3. If you chose to ignore #s 1 & 2, Do NOT send ANY money or purchase any gift cards to send.
4. If you choose to ignore #s 1, 2, & 3 … we are out of ideas to keep you and your money safe.
5. Do not hesitate to call 937-754-3000 to verify the authenticity of any correspondence from Fairborn PD.