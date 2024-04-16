Fairborn police to join area cities using license plate cameras to investigate crime

More than a dozen area police departments – including Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Huber Heights, Kettering and Springboro – use the stationary cameras to aid investigations, according to results of a Dayton Daily News survey earlier this year.

“The cameras will allow officers and detectives to search vehicles that pass by the cameras fixed location,” Fairborn Police Chief Ben Roman told this news organization. “This will help our investigators identify suspects in crimes.”

To gain access to the Flock network, the department needs to contract with the Atlanta-based business for 15 cameras at a cost of $49,600, more than three times what the department budgeted, Roman told Fairborn City Council Monday night.

Additional money approved by council will come from a $30,000 transfer previously designated for building camera upgrades and $5,000 that had been earmarked for miscellaneous equipment, according to city records.

“The number one job of government is to provide safety and security,” Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick. “This is another tool in our tool bag to make that happen.”

When the cameras will be installed depends on several factors, including choosing their location and Flock’s availability, Roman said.