BreakingNews
Nicole Scherzinger, a Wright State alum, wins highest honor in British theater

Fairborn police to join area cities using license plate cameras to investigate crime

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

Fairborn plans to join the growing list of Dayton-area police departments using Automated License Plate Readers.

The police department plans to contract with Flock Safety Inc. for 15 cameras, allowing it to tap into a “wide network of cameras in the region,” according to Fairborn records.

More than a dozen area police departments – including Beavercreek, Centerville, Dayton, Huber Heights, Kettering and Springboro – use the stationary cameras to aid investigations, according to results of a Dayton Daily News survey earlier this year.

ExplorePOPULAR: Large indoor pickleball complex may come to former Dayton-area golf driving range

“The cameras will allow officers and detectives to search vehicles that pass by the cameras fixed location,” Fairborn Police Chief Ben Roman told this news organization. “This will help our investigators identify suspects in crimes.”

To gain access to the Flock network, the department needs to contract with the Atlanta-based business for 15 cameras at a cost of $49,600, more than three times what the department budgeted, Roman told Fairborn City Council Monday night.

Additional money approved by council will come from a $30,000 transfer previously designated for building camera upgrades and $5,000 that had been earmarked for miscellaneous equipment, according to city records.

ExplorePOPULAR: Federal lawmakers propose ending Medicaid estate recovery rule as Ohio numbers climb

“The number one job of government is to provide safety and security,” Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick. “This is another tool in our tool bag to make that happen.”

When the cameras will be installed depends on several factors, including choosing their location and Flock’s availability, Roman said.

ExploreRELATED: More police mobile license plate readers coming as Kettering plans cams
In Other News
1
Trial involving Ohio record buck taken in Clinton County delayed until...
2
4 taken to hospital, including 2 with critical injuries, following...
3
Easing the load: Dayton’s Bowerbags is new Soin Award winner
4
Man in stable but critical condition following Fairborn motel shooting
5
Value of UD Air Force contract nearly doubled to $60 million

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top