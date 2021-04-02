Fairborn schools ask voters to make substitute levy permanent

Explore Fairborn schools to have levy request on November ballot for new buildings

This continuous levy would allow for a small increase in overall revenue for new development, so that if a new home or business was built that will also be taxed. But Philo said if an existing property value goes up, then the effective millage would go down so the tax costs remain the same.

The levy currently generates about $5 million annually and the amount that an individual is currently paying for each $100,000 of property valuation is $215 annually, Philo said.

He noted that the original levy that was passed in 2007 was about 8.6 mills, so the levy on the ballot this time is lower than the original.

“We don’t anticipate any problems, but we also want people to be aware and make the conscious decision to vote for it,” Philo said.

Fairborn schools has not asked for any new operating funds in the past few years, Philo pointed out.

Last year, Fairborn voters approved a 5.83 mill bond issue, which will generate about $76 million for the construction of a new high school complete with an athletic complex and performing arts center. With these local funds, through working with the State of Ohio Facilities Construction Commission ELPP program, the district will be eligible for $33 million from the State of Ohio to construct a new middle school, Philo said.

Fairborn has begun work at the site of the new high school on Commerce Center Boulevard.

The levy on the May ballot would not go towards the costs of building the new schools.