Fairborn schools ROTC coordinator arrested on sexual battery charges

A Fairborn City School District spokesman said Fricsons, 52, has resigned and the district is cooperating with the Fairborn Police Department.

According to Fairborn Municipal Court records, Fricsons was arrested for: pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; corrupting with drugs, a fourth-degree felony and manufacturing or cultivating drugs, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.