Fairborn schools ROTC coordinator arrested on sexual battery charges

Eriks Fricsons | Photo courtesy of the Fairborn Jail

Local News
By
1 hour ago
District says the coordinator has resigned and Fairborn schools are cooperating with the police.

Major Eriks Fricsons, a Fairborn High School ROTC coordinator, has been arrested on five counts, three of which involve sexual offenses, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

A Fairborn City School District spokesman said Fricsons, 52, has resigned and the district is cooperating with the Fairborn Police Department.

According to Fairborn Municipal Court records, Fricsons was arrested for: pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony; two counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony; corrupting with drugs, a fourth-degree felony and manufacturing or cultivating drugs, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The district said it would have no further comment pending the investigation.

Fricsons could not be reached for comment.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

