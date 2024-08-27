Fairborn superintendent Gene Lolli to retire

Credit:

Credit:

Local News
By
Aug 27, 2024
X

Fairborn City Schools superintendent Gene Lolli will be retiring in December.

Lolli has served the district for 13 years in various capacities, including as principal, business manager, and superintendent. He has over 45 years of in the workforce, according to the district.

The Fairborn Board of Education is expected to name Assistant Superintendent Amy Gayheart as superintendent at its next board meeting.

“The richest blessing I have experienced in my career has been working in the Fairborn City School District. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the students, families, staff, administrative team and the Board of Education, past and present,” Lolli said.

The district will not be holding a search to fill Lolli’s position, according to the district.

The next school board meeting will be Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Fairborn High School.

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

In Other News
1
Tensions run high as Montgomery County ADAMHS OK’s funding reductions...
2
COMMUNITY GEMS: Dayton woman ‘always willing to help others’ through...
3
Grippo’s potato chips as an ice cream topping? This shop has it for a...
4
Dayton police warn of dangers of overcorrecting following recent...
5
Piqua Station is a new hub for coworking, restaurants and other...

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top