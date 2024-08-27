Fairborn superintendent Gene Lolli to retire

The Fairborn Board of Education is expected to name Assistant Superintendent Amy Gayheart as superintendent at its next board meeting.

“The richest blessing I have experienced in my career has been working in the Fairborn City School District. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the students, families, staff, administrative team and the Board of Education, past and present,” Lolli said.

The district will not be holding a search to fill Lolli’s position, according to the district.

The next school board meeting will be Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Fairborn High School.