Fairborn to turn into ‘Hairborn’ for rock music festival

The event will be held at 5 N. Broad Street with three live bands playing, a beer garden and food trucks.

A city release said: “If you are asking yourself, ‘should I stay or should I go?’ Have no fear, we built this city on rock and roll, and we will be dancing in the dark, all night long. So, don’t stop believing that this will be an incredible event, and one way or another, we will see you and your motley crüe in home sweet home Fairborn, Ohio, on September 18th for Hairborn.”