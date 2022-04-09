Fairfield Twp. police search for missing Butler County woman

The Fairfield Twp. Police Department is searching for a missing 62-year-old Butler County woman named Gerrie L. Ulreich.
Ulreich was last seen at her house around 9:30 p.m. Friday and was not there when the family woke up around 8:30 Saturday, according to a post from the Fairfield Twp. Police Department’s Facebook page.
She has brown hair (described by police as dirty blonde) and brown eyes, stands at five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
Ulreich was last seen wearing a a pink hat, navy blue sweatshirt, black pants and no shoes, according to the Facebook post. She is also described as liking animals, and she might run if approached, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
