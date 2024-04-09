Fake bomb threat prompts lockdown at Wayne High School

“The caller provided his name and a location for where he was in the school to the SRO, but it was quickly determined that the name provided was not a name of any student at the school. Furthermore, the location he gave was not consistent with the layout of the school,” police stated.

Out of an abundance of caution, Huber Heights police conducted multiple sweeps of the school and school administrators placed the school on lockdown during the sweeps.

No suspicious packages were found and police are continuing to investigate to determine the identity of the caller.