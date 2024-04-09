Fake bomb threat prompts lockdown at Wayne High School

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago
X

Police conducted multiple sweeps of Wayne High School, which was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a fake bomb threat and armed robbery report.

The Huber Heights Police Division received a call about an armed robbery at the high school, which the caller said happened about three hours earlier. When the school resource officer at the high school contacted the man, he said he had a bomb, was inside the school with the bomb and he made threats to harm those inside the school, according to police.

“The caller provided his name and a location for where he was in the school to the SRO, but it was quickly determined that the name provided was not a name of any student at the school. Furthermore, the location he gave was not consistent with the layout of the school,” police stated.

ExploreTroy-area doctor charged after FBI raid; court records say he made explosives at home

Out of an abundance of caution, Huber Heights police conducted multiple sweeps of the school and school administrators placed the school on lockdown during the sweeps.

No suspicious packages were found and police are continuing to investigate to determine the identity of the caller.

In Other News
1
Man wanted on murder charges in shooting last month outside Dayton bar
2
Dayton man charged with murder in shooting of 26-year-old woman
3
Dayton man accused of firing more than 40 shots in deadly shooting
4
Butler County woman sent to prison in animal cruelty case
5
2 Dayton men accused of shooting at family after funeral for...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top