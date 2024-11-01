Fall back for an extra hour of sleep; Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

The early sunrise at 7:08 a.m. will be the first sign that DST has ended.

The second will be the corresponding early sunset at 5:32 p.m.

Days will continue to get shorter until the winter solstice on Dec. 21, when the days will gradually increase until the summer solstice on June 20, 2025.

DST will resume when clocks “spring forward” on March 9, 2025.

Safety experts say the clock change also is a good opportunity to replace batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Will the U.S. ever get rid of the time change?

Lawmakers occasionally propose getting rid of the time change altogether. The most prominent recent attempt, a now-stalled bipartisan bill named the Sunshine Protection Act, proposes making daylight saving time permanent. Health experts say the lawmakers have it backward — standard time should be made permanent, the Associated Press reported.