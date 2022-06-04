Famed Memphis Belle aircraft a star of museum’s WWII events

“I was in the service for three years, my brother served for four years, and my dad flew B-17s during World War II,” Judson said. “My grandsons know the history of the aircrafts through me, with the knowledge I received from my dad, so we’re passing it on.”

This is Judson’s first visit to the museum, a trip he has wanted to make for decades.

“It’s a privilege to come see the Memphis Belle,” he said. “This is something I always wanted to do with my dad, but we were never able to, so now I’m doing it with my grandkids.”

Combined Shape Caption Boeing B-17F Memphis Belle on display in the World War II Gallery at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/KEN LAROCK Combined Shape Caption Boeing B-17F Memphis Belle on display in the World War II Gallery at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/KEN LAROCK

Thanks to detailed restoration efforts which spanned over 13 years, the Memphis Belle has been refurbished as close to its original state as possible, Bardua said. Refurbishment of the outside of the aircraft was completed in 2018, with restoration of the interior completed more recently.

“This was such a huge job, and our restoration team was extremely meticulous,” Bardua said. “You can’t get WWII paint anymore, so they had people from around the country blending different paints to get the right shade because they wanted it to look like it did after it completed its 25th mission.”

Sunday, Monday events

The World War II 75th anniversary events and access to the Memphis Belle will continue at the museum the next two days.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, there will be a B-25 flyover, and the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight will play 20-minute concerts in the Memorial Park at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Sunday, DC-3s will take off from the museum runway.

On both Sunday and Monday, a traveling World War II Memorial replica will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. As always, admission to the museum, and parking, is free.