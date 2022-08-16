dayton-daily-news logo
Fan asked to remove Ukraine flag at tennis tournament in Mason

Tennis fans watch Serena Williams, far left, during a practice session ahead of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Mason, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Local News
By Staff Report
24 minutes ago
Western & Southern Open taking place in Mason this week through Sunday.

The size of the Ukraine flag held by a fan during a match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament in Mason on Sunday was the reason she was asked to remove it from the grounds, Reuters reported today.

During a qualifying match between Russian players Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova on Sunday, one of the players reportedly complained to the WTA chair umpire Morgane Lara about the fan, according to reports.

The fan, who was not named, was reportedly approached on the grounds by the tournament’s head of security, who told her the flag was above regulation size, Reuters reported.

“Per the Western & Southern Open’s bag policy, as stated on the tournament’s website, flags or banners larger than 18 x 18 are prohibited,” a spokesperson for the tournament told Reuters in an email.

“Therefore, the patron was asked to remove the flag from the grounds and after doing so was allowed to remain at the tournament.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Western & Southern Open continues through Sunday in Mason near Kings Island.

Staff Report
