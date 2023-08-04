Farmer’s Almanac predicts cold, stormy winter in Miami Valley

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By
56 minutes ago
X

The Farmer’s Almanac has predicted that this winter will be cold and stormy in our area.

More specifically, it said that the winter will bring below-average temperatures, with lots of snowstorms, sleet, ice and rain for the Great Lakes and Midwest, especially in January and February.

ExploreCommunity Gem: Kettering man entertains elderly with music

This prediction is part of the almanac’s extended winter forecast, which calls for a stormy start to December, with blizzard conditions in northern New England, the northern central states and north and central areas of New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

It said that it believes the winter will be cold, snowy and icy due to indications of El Niño conditions developing in the second half of this year, combined with the almanac’s forecast formula.

ExploreCommunity Gem: Brookville man has spent decades collecting furniture for those in need

The publication said its formula is based on a slightly altered version of one developed by its first editor David Young in 1818. It said the formula both mathematical and astronomical, taking into account things like sunspot activity, the Moon’s tidal action and the position of the planets.

In Other News
1
EPA study: Quality of Ohio’s rivers rises, Dayton-area rivers among...
2
If Issue 1 passes, how will Ohio compare to other states? We asked an...
3
Butler Twp. man navigates pain, celebrates wife and daughter with...
4
Miamisburg school district planning for expected enrollment growth amid...
5
Man accused of attacking Dayton officers after road rage incident

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top