Faruki welcomes new media law attorneys to Southwest Ohio practice

Founded in 1989, Faruki employs a staff of nearly 40, including 19 attorneys. The firm has offices in Dayton and Cincinnati.

With more than three decades of experience, Greiner is an authority on governmental transparency, having argued and won First Amendment cases in the Ohio and Kentucky Supreme Courts for clients including the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Associated Press and ESPN, among others, Faruki said.

Most recently, Greiner petitioned the court presiding over the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner — Ohio’s largest and most expensive murder investigation — to allow media access to pieces of evidence presented in the courtroom.

Ford’s practice spans more than a decade and focuses on communications and media law, labor and employment litigation, and consumer class-action defense. He has represented many local and national media organizations, as well as clients in the restaurant, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and hospitality industries.

Ford has partnered with Greiner on many media and government access cases over the last decade, including the Pike County murder trials; defense of media outlets in lawsuits brought by Covington Catholic student, Nick Sandmann; and the Ray Tensing murder trials.

Most recently, Ford represented the Dayton Daily News in a case in which a judge unsealed the case docket and filings in rape charges against former Montgomery County assistant prosecutor John Amos.

Judge Daniel Hogan expressed during a conference call that he was not aware the case was still sealed until this newspaper asked about the situation last week.